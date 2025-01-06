Malaysian actor Tony Eusoff reflects on past prison sentence in Singapore
In 2016, the actor was sentenced to eight months of jail in Singapore for drug possession after he was caught with a cannabis mixture at Tuas checkpoint.
Malaysian actor Tony Eusoff, 47, has opened up about his past prison sentence in Singapore. The Sarawak-born entertainer was speaking at the launch of his new drama Din Tiger when he was asked to give his thoughts on an unnamed Malaysian comedian – recently reported to be serving a six-month jail sentence in Saudi Arabia for drug offences.
In 2016, Tony – whose full name is Anthony Joseph Hermas Rajiman – was sentenced to eight months of jail in Singapore for drug possession after he was caught with a cannabis mixture at Tuas checkpoint. The actor was released after serving five months and 10 days for good behaviour.
"I was scared and I felt guilty towards my mum. Before I entered prison, my mum and cousin came to Singapore to send me off," said Tony.
After Tony hugged her for the last time "at that time", Tony's mother proceeded to cry.
"For a child, there's nothing more heartbreaking than seeing your mother cry for something you've done," he added.
As a result, Tony strived to act "more like an adult".
"At the time, I was already 38, 39 – it's not like I was still a kid. And I was still doing dumb things like [taking drugs]."
Tony revealed that his loved ones initially thought he was being framed.
"I wish I had someone to blame but no. I can only blame myself. It was a result of my own stupidity," he said.
On the unnamed Malaysian comedian, Tony urged the public to "not be quick to judge".
"Let's wait for all the facts to be out before making our judgements...Sometimes people do things due to extenuating circumstances."