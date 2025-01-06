Malaysian actor Tony Eusoff reflects on past prison sentence in Singapore

"I was scared and I felt guilty towards my mum. Before I entered prison, my mum and cousin came to Singapore to send me off," said Tony.

After Tony hugged her for the last time "at that time", Tony's mother proceeded to cry.

"For a child, there's nothing more heartbreaking than seeing your mother cry for something you've done," he added.

As a result, Tony strived to act "more like an adult".

"At the time, I was already 38, 39 – it's not like I was still a kid. And I was still doing dumb things like [taking drugs]."

Tony revealed that his loved ones initially thought he was being framed.

"I wish I had someone to blame but no. I can only blame myself. It was a result of my own stupidity," he said.

On the unnamed Malaysian comedian, Tony urged the public to "not be quick to judge".

"Let's wait for all the facts to be out before making our judgements...Sometimes people do things due to extenuating circumstances."