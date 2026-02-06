Ong-Bak star Tony Jaa reportedly battling gallbladder cancer, say Thai media
The action star is reportedly receiving treatment for gallbladder cancer. A source close to him shared that he was diagnosed in 2024 and has been undergoing chemotherapy.
Thai martial artist and movie star Tony Jaa, best known for the action film Ong-Bak, has reportedly been undergoing medical treatment for cancer, according to various Thai media outlets, including The Bangkok Post.
According to Nine Entertain, a source close to Jaa, also known as Jaa Phanom, said he was diagnosed with stage 3 gallbladder cancer in June 2024.
The same source told news site Khaosod that Jaa, 50, experienced severe abdominal pain and jaundice before being diagnosed. He reportedly underwent surgery to remove affected tissue and has been receiving chemotherapy since.
The source also claimed Jaa’s condition has improved and that he is able to exercise under medical supervision, supported by his family.
On Jan 31, Jaa posted a photo on Instagram wearing a cap, sunglasses and a jacket, appearing noticeably slimmer. In the caption, he wrote: “The journey is about to begin. One More Round.” The post was linked to an upcoming music video by the actor.
As reports of his health condition circulated, concerned fans left comments on social media, urging him to take care and wishing him a speedy recovery. Many noted changes in his appearance.
Jaa, who turned 50 on Feb 5, has not made any public statements regarding the reported diagnosis. His family has also remained silent on the matter.
Jaa was trained in Muay Thai from a young age before working as a stuntman for several years. He rose to fame with his breakthrough role in the 2003 Thai action film Ong-Bak, followed by Tom-Yum-Goong in the mid-2000s. He later appeared in several international productions, including Furious 7, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy, and Triple Threat.