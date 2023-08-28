Hong Kong actor Tony Leung denies rumours of affair with former WJSN member Cheng Xiao

Veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, 61, has spoken up and denied rumours of his alleged affair with singer Cheng Xiao, 25.

Leung's denial on Aug 24 comes days after multiple Chinese media outlets reported that he had bought a house for Cheng in Japan and had fathered an illegitimate child with her.

Posting on his Weibo account, the Infernal Affairs star wrote: "Recently, there have been seriously false rumours and statements falsely claiming that I had an affair with a certain actress and have an illegitimate child. This has had a serious impact on the people I love.

"I hereby solemnly declare that all these rumours related to my private life are purely fictitious and distorted facts. My wife, Carina Lau, and I have been living a happy married life and strongly condemn the malicious actions of the rumourmongers.

"I reserve all the rights to pursue such defamation and I do not rule out entrusting a lawyer to take further legal action against the rumour-makers."