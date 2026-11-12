Dear You wins two Golden Rooster awards, Tony Leung Ka-fai takes home best actor award

Dear You, which explores the experiences of Chinese migrants in Southeast Asia, won two prizes at the 39th Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, China, on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The Teochew-language film, directed by Lan Hongchun, received the Special Jury Award and Best Screenplay.

The film follows a young man who travels to Thailand with his grandmother's old letters, hoping to uncover the truth about his family's past. The 118-minute film, which was released in Singapore cinemas in June, stars Li Sitong, Wang Yantong, Wu Shaoqing, Zheng Runqi and Wang Xiaohui.

Its screenplay award was shared by Lan Hongchun, Zheng Xuanxuan, Yang Leng and Zhu Liyun.

According to China News Service, the Golden Rooster jury praised the film's understated storytelling and its portrayal of the emotional experiences of Chinese migrants separated from their families.

Another major winner was Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai, who received his first Golden Rooster Best Actor award for The Shadow's Edge, in which he stars opposite Jackie Chan.

The 68-year-old plays Fu Longsheng, a criminal mastermind pursued by law enforcement in the action thriller.

According to China Daily, Leung appeared backstage after the ceremony holding his trophy tightly, joking that he wasn't about to let anyone take it from him.

The win marks another career milestone for the actor, who has worked in film for more than four decades. China Daily also reported that Leung is now the second actor, after Tony Leung Chiu-wai, to have won Best Actor honours at three major Chinese-language film awards: Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and China's Golden Rooster Awards.

OTHER MAJOR WINNERS

The night's top prize, Best Feature Film, went to Dead To Rights, a historical drama set during the 1937 Nanjing Massacre. The film also earned Chinese actress Gao Ye the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Lin Yuxiu.

Zheng Dasheng won Best Director for Hideaway: The Dossiers, while Wan Li received Best Directorial Debut for Sound Of Silence, a drama involving a lawyer who investigates a financial scam targeting deaf people.

The Best Supporting Actor award went to Wushouer Sailai for his role in Wan Tongshu, while Lan Xiya won Best Supporting Actress for Sound Of Silence.

The Best Animated Film award went to Nobody, a fantasy adventure inspired by the Chinese classic Journey To The West.

First established in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards recognise achievements in Chinese cinema. This year's awards were presented during the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, held in Xiamen from Nov 6 to 10.