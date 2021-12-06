Tearful reunions, music comebacks and pop freedom: 2021 showbiz stories

From the return of cinema's favourite spy to Friends reuniting, an array of stories dominated entertainment news headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest stories.

* After several delays, the release of James Bond movie No Time To Die gave pandemic-hit cinemas a much-needed boost.

Studios shuffled schedules and in some cases, films were released simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

New York's Broadway and London's West End re-opened, albeit with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Live music also returned.