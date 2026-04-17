Cruise control: Top Gun 3 officially in the works

If you still feel the need for speed, Paramount Pictures has good news for you: Top Gun 3 is officially happening, with Tom Cruise back as daring pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The announcement came Thursday (Apr 16) at the studio's showcase at CinemaCon, an annual week-long summit at which Hollywood studios present their biggest upcoming movies to theater owners and press.

Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein said Top Gun 3 was "officially in development with a script well underway", adding that Cruise would reunite with producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the project.