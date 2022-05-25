What do real US pilots think of Top Gun: Maverick’s reel pilots? We find out

Colonel Michael G Rider is a Command Pilot with more than 2,000 hours of flight time under his belt. He also happens to run the Office of Defense Cooperation for Singapore with the US Embassy here. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Mikaela Dosen is a naval pilot and the Air Operations Officer for the Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, supporting the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet in the Pacific.

While Col Rider watched the original movie in his youth, he also grew up around US Air Force (USAF) fighter pilots, including his father. As such, he said that Top Gun reinforced his desire to get into the USAF. On the other hand, Lt Dosen admitted that she had never watched the 1986 film.

Here’s what they had to say about their lives as military pilots. While we had assumed they would be a little more rigid given their backgrounds, both pilots were surprisingly candid and gave answers that made for plenty of laughs.

WHAT'S YOUR AVERAGE DAY ON THE JOB?

Col Rider: I'll give you a typical day from when I instructed the Singapore Air Force's F-16 Pilots back at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. Typically, the day before is when we would do all our mission planning. On the day we are going to fly, we show up, get a weather brief, prepare all of our gear and do our flight brief. We get to our aircraft and fly our mission. The most important part after the execution is when we get back for our debrief. That’s when we make sure we get all the important lessons learned, so we’re better the next time we go out to air.

Lt Dosen: For me, I would say there isn't strictly an average day. When you’re flying, the missions and hours can change, so sometimes you’re flying in the middle of the night, and sometimes in the middle of the day. At the moment, I’m riding a desk, so it’s not quite the office view I was accustomed to, but it lets me live here in Singapore, which was something I was really excited about!