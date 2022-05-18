Are you a Top Gun fan? Enjoy a free movie-themed light, water and pyrotechnic show at Marina Bay Sands

Feeling the need for speed and looking for something to take your breath away… for free?

In anticipation of the long-awaited, pandemic-postponed Top Gun: Maverick – the sequel to the 80s blockbuster megahit starring Tom Cruise opening in Singapore on May 25 – Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and United International Pictures (UIP) have collaborated to present a Top Gun-themed multimedia light and water show, complete with special choreographed pyrotechnics.

This special one-off showcase will take place at MBS’ Event Plaza on Saturday (May 21) from 8pm onwards. Free and open to everyone, this will be the first public fan event staged by MBS since the COVID-19 pandemic.