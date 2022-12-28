Rebecca Lim, Oscars slap, cholesterol issues: The top stories on CNA Lifestyle you read in 2022

It was the year when Singaporeans and the rest of the world slowly but carefully regained a sense of normalcy after the previous couple of years of dealing with COVID-19.

And 2022 proved to be quite eventful for pop culture. In Singapore, big events started making a comeback, from Formula 1 and ZoukOut to a slew of concerts that will continue all the way to the new year. There was also a lot to cheer for when the movie Ajoomma, staring Hong Huifang, began to make waves at the Busan International Film Festival and Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards – which hopefully carries on to next year’s Oscars.

Elsewhere, we heard of Jurong Bird Park closing down, closely followed the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard saga, mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, obsessed over a certain "Singaporean curry chicken" that came out in The New York Times, and got even more obsessed with the MoonSwatch.

And there was certainly still plenty more. Here, we revisit some of the stories of 2022 that captured the imagination and resonated with our readers – from health matters to celebrity weddings to an Oscars slap that was heard (and seen) around the world.

1. SINGAPOREANS WORRIED ABOUT THEIR CHOLESTEROL