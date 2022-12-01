CNA's Inside Maximum Security is Singapore's top trending video on YouTube for 2022
Local content continued to dominate the attention of Singapore viewers, according to YouTube’s lists of top trending videos in the country for 2022.
Remember Boon Keng, Graceson, Rusdi, Khai and Iskandar? Turns out Singaporeans were very taken by their stories, as the first episode of CNA’s award-winning documentary about prison life in Singapore, Inside Maximum Security, has topped this year's YouTube list of Top Trending Videos in Singapore.
The four-part series gave viewers an exclusive look at everyday life in Changi Prison through the perspectives of the five inmates.
As of Dec 1, the first video from the series garnered more than 8.3 million views, and the entire series, including a digital-only bonus episode, accumulated more than 11.5 million views on YouTube.
Inside Maximum Security has scooped up notable awards including a Gold for Documentaries: Human Relations and Values at the World Media Festivals 2022, as well as the Best Direction (Non-Fiction) award at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards.
Viewers who want to find out what has happened to the inmates can look forward to a follow-up show titled Beyond Maximum Security which airs in December.
CNA’s livestream of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s national address on Mar 24 is also one of the top trending videos on YouTube’s list.
In the address, PM Lee announced the relaxation of Singapore's COVID-19 safe management measures, including mask-wearing becoming optional outdoors.
Other local content that made it to YouTube’s list of top trending videos in Singapore were by the likes of creators Chow Jia Hui, Naomi Neo and JianHao Tan.
Chow talked about the process of surrendering a HDB resale flat while going through a breakup, and Neo revealed that she was adopted.
Singapore viewers also supported local when it came to music videos. This year’s National Day Parade theme song, Stronger Together, came in third on YouTube’s list of Top Music Videos. Featuring singer-songwriter Taufik Batisah, the music video has garnered more than 1.5 million views on YouTube as of Dec 1.
Stronger Together was surpassed by Arabic Kuthu from the film Beast and K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Pink Venom.
Also on the list of Top Music Videos are songs by Charlie Puth, PSY, Jay Chou and BIGBANG.
According to Google Singapore’s managing director Ben King, YouTube has more than 4 million users in Singapore and they chalk up an average of 75 minutes of daily watch time.
“This has motivated our homegrown creators to connect with audiences through different topics and multi formats including short-form content, bringing Singaporeans together to share their love for heartfelt stories, music, food and gaming, among others,” said King.
Here are the full lists of YouTube's top trending videos and creators, including a new list for top YouTube Shorts:
Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos
- CNA Insider: How Tough Is Singapore Prison Life? | Inside Maximum Security - Part 1/4 | CNA Documentary
- Guardian News: Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
- Technoblade: So long nerds
- mrnigelng: GORDON RAMSAY CALL OUT UNCLE ROGER!
- Chow Jia Hui: Losing my relationship and my home (HDB resale flat)
- Free Fire Esports Official: [BANGLA] Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa | Finals
- Naomi Neo: I’m adopted
- Mr.Heang Update: 100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool
- JianHao Tan: 13 Types of Students in P.E. Class
- CNA: [LIVE] Singapore's PM Lee announces relaxation of COVID-19 measures in national address
Singapore: Top Music Videos
- Sun TV: Arabic Kuthu | Halamithi Habibo -Lyric Video| Beast| Thalapathy Vijay| Sun Pictures| Nelson| Anirudh
- BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK - Pink Venom M/V
- NDPeeps: NDP 2022 Theme Song - Stronger Together [Official Music Video]
- Charlie Puth: Charlie Puth - Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) [Official Video]
- officialpsy: PSY - That That (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) MV
- Sun TV: Arabic Kuthu - Video Song | Beast | Thalapathy Vijay | Pooja Hegde | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh
- BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK - Shut Down M/V
- Charlie Puth: Charlie Puth - Light Switch [Official Music Video]
- 周杰倫 Jay Chou: 周杰倫 Jay Chou【最偉大的作品 Greatest Works of Art】Official MV
- BIGBANG: BIGBANG - 봄여름가을겨울 (Still Life) M/V
Top 10 Creators in Singapore
- MrBeast
- Overkill Singapore
- Steven He
- Zhong
- AIKEN CHIA
- Airrack
- NichLmao
- Ryan Trahan
- 怪咖 Outcast
- tzuyang
Top 10 Breakout Creators in Singapore
- Overkill Singapore
- AIKEN CHIA
- 怪咖 Outcasts
- Bayashi TV
- Dhruba TV
- Kat
- Jesser
- Maizen
- Omor On Fire
- NickandCarrie
Top 10 Shorts in Singapore
- Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep
- Gordon Ramsay Tries Most Expensive Chocolate Bar
- SHE PULLED THE SWORD OUT OF THE STONE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME IN DISNEY WORLD
- Anne Hathaway’s GENIUS cupcake hack!
- Welcome to the stomach
- WHEN YOU MEET YOUR BOYFRIEND'S PARENTS
- Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!
- Power of friendship
- Dessert or Mystery Box? (Unexpected Ending)
- She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried)