Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will have its world premiere in Singapore with the cast attending
The premiere will be held at Marina Bay Sands on May 27.
Robots will no longer be in disguise come May 27 when Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts makes its world premiere in Singapore.
The public fan event will see the director, producers and cast members walk the red carpet, while audience members at the film's premiere screening will be among the first in the world to catch the seventh instalment of the hit franchise. The film releases worldwide on Jun 8.
In a video posted on United International Pictures Singapore's (UIP SG) Instagram page, the movie's stars, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, expressed their excitement at being able to visit Singapore. They also acknowledged Singapore fans who visited the life-sized statues of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal when they were displayed in Gardens by the Bay from Mar 17 to Apr 10.
Other cast and crew members slated to attend the world premiere include director Steven Caple Jr, producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian and actor Tobe Nwigwe.
Fans hoping to win special access tickets to the event can take part in UIP SG's Fan Creation contest. Applicants must submit their own fan creations – including drawings, digital art and toy photography – at this link by May 21.
Five winners will each walk away with a pair of Special Access tickets to the world premiere and get a photo opportunity with the filmmakers and cast. Their fan creations will also be exhibited at Marina Bay Sands.