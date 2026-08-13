Travis Kelce says wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life'

American football star Travis Kelce described on Wednesday (Aug 12) his secretive early July wedding to pop sensation Taylor Swift as "the best night of my life".

"I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and, you know, had fun with us," the Kansas City Chiefs player told a briefing.

"That's pretty much all I'm taking away from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration."

The couple, both 36, tied the knot over two days of celebrations at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jul 2 and 3.

"It's kind of cool to be able to, you know, live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and, you know, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there," the three-time Super Bowl winner told a briefing.

The event remains shrouded in mystery, as no images have been released. The wedding was only subsequently confirmed by a statement from Swift's spokeswoman and a message on the giant screens of the storied concert hall and sports venue.

Little is known, other than that the ceremony was officiated by comedian/actor Adam Sandler, the couple were dressed by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior, and Swift wore Louboutin shoes.

A thousand people attended including many celebrities, requiring nearby streets to be blocked off and a heavy police presence.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that the newlyweds paid the city US$160,000 (S$204,800) to cover the resulting costs.

Journalist George Stephanopoulos said it was "so personal and so intimate", despite venue's cavernous size.

The head of the AMC cinema chain, Adam Aron, posted on X and then deleted a message describing the couple's vows as "long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing".

The couple made their relationship public two years ago and got engaged in August 2025.