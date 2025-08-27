Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift almost two weeks ago, his father Ed Kelce reveals

Ed Kelce revealed that the singer's father Scott was saying the same thing to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

He also explained that his son popped the question to Swift at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Ed Kelce said: "He got her out there, they were about go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine...' they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.

"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Ed Kelce explained that he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practise session when he received a call from the couple to inform him of the happy news.

He recalled: "So at the practise... I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, and I knew what they were gonna say, and they, you know, let us know."

Ed Kelce revealed that the couple are yet to set a date for the wedding but said that he has never seen his son "happier" than when he is with Swift.

He said: "We actually went to a thing in Kansas City Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat."

Ed Kelce added: "They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields."