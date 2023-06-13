Actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle accident, agent says

The actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in Hair and Everwood, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday (Jun 12), his longtime agent said.

Barry McPherson, Williams' agent for 15 years, confirmed that the actor was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in an accident with a car in Dorset, Vermont.

Williams was 71.

People magazine, citing Jacob Gribble, the fire chief in Dorset, reported the accident took place when a car turned into Williams on Route 30. Gribble told the magazine that Williams was the only person hurt in the accident, and that he had been airlifted to a hospital in Ticonderoga, New York.

Williams' break-out role was for the 1979 movie Hair, based on the Broadway musical. He also starred in Everwood as a neurosurgeon who moved his family from New York City to Colorado.