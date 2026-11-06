Trevor Noah plays pickleball in Singapore, including with actress Jaime Teo, during comedy tour

Trevor Noah is a man of many talents. Besides making audiences laugh, the South African comedian and former The Daily Show host is apparently quite the pickleball player.

While in Singapore for three performances at The Star Theatre from Nov 3 to 5, Noah found time to hit the pickleball courts with several local players, including Singapore actress Jaime Teo.

The comedian was in town as part of his Asia tour and the Just For Laughs Singapore 2026 comedy festival, following performances in Hong Kong in late October. He is scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 9 and 10.

Noah, who has spoken about his love for pickleball on his podcast, is no stranger to the sport. According to the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) platform, which rates players based on their performance, he has a rating of around 3.9, putting him above the average recreational player.

Singapore pickleball coach and enthusiast Eddie Ong told CNA Lifestyle that Noah had reached out to local coaches ahead of his visit, hoping to find people to play with during his stay.

The group ended up playing at The Sports Arina at Singapore Expo on all three days Noah was in town.

"The first day we met and played together, he was a bit reserved and shy, but after warming up, it was more banter and jokes, friendly taunts," Ong said. "We had lots of fun together. He's a really nice and fun guy."

Ong also had praise for Noah's skills on the court: "He's good at pickleball, quite strong."

Another local player, Joshua Seow, also shared his encounter with the comedian on social media.