Trevor Noah plays pickleball in Singapore, including with actress Jaime Teo, during comedy tour
The South African comedian, who was in Singapore for three comedy shows from Nov 3 to 5, played pickleball with local enthusiasts and actress Jaime Teo, and even gave some of his fellow players complimentary tickets to his performances.
Trevor Noah is a man of many talents. Besides making audiences laugh, the South African comedian and former The Daily Show host is apparently quite the pickleball player.
While in Singapore for three performances at The Star Theatre from Nov 3 to 5, Noah found time to hit the pickleball courts with several local players, including Singapore actress Jaime Teo.
The comedian was in town as part of his Asia tour and the Just For Laughs Singapore 2026 comedy festival, following performances in Hong Kong in late October. He is scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 9 and 10.
Noah, who has spoken about his love for pickleball on his podcast, is no stranger to the sport. According to the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) platform, which rates players based on their performance, he has a rating of around 3.9, putting him above the average recreational player.
Singapore pickleball coach and enthusiast Eddie Ong told CNA Lifestyle that Noah had reached out to local coaches ahead of his visit, hoping to find people to play with during his stay.
The group ended up playing at The Sports Arina at Singapore Expo on all three days Noah was in town.
"The first day we met and played together, he was a bit reserved and shy, but after warming up, it was more banter and jokes, friendly taunts," Ong said. "We had lots of fun together. He's a really nice and fun guy."
Ong also had praise for Noah's skills on the court: "He's good at pickleball, quite strong."
Another local player, Joshua Seow, also shared his encounter with the comedian on social media.
"We had a great match going back and forth. He has surprisingly quick hands, killing us with his counters," Seow told CNA Lifestyle.
"After the session, we had a group and individual picture taken with him. He asked us if we were coming to the show, and I told him that we couldn’t get tickets as it sold out quite fast. So with a kind heart, Trevor and Ryan (the producer) offered us tickets to his show on Thursday (Nov 5). We were so grateful for that."
Meanwhile, actress Jaime Teo happened to be playing at the venue on one of the days Noah was there. She later shared her surprise at meeting him and getting to play a game together, describing him as a "very encouraging partner" on Instagram.
According to Ong, Noah also gave complimentary tickets to the people he played with, allowing them to attend one of his Singapore shows. Most of the group caught his final performance on Nov 5.
Noah even found some comedy material from his time on the courts.
A commenter on Teo's Instagram post recalled that during his Nov 4 show, Noah joked about Singapore shopping malls being "freezing cold" from air-conditioning, while the pickleball venue apparently couldn't turn on its air-conditioning when he played at 10am "because it was too early".
Noah is no stranger to Singapore. He previously performed here during his Off The Record tour in June 2024, when he was also spotted enjoying prata at Al-Jilani Restaurant along Bencoolen Street.
He also performed in Singapore in 2019 as part of his Loud & Clear tour.