Comedian Trevor Noah adds second Singapore show in November
Event organiser Bohm Presents announced on Tuesday (Sep 15) that Trevor Noah has added extra shows to his upcoming Asia tour, including one more performance in Singapore.
South African comedian Trevor Noah, 42, has added a second show to the Singapore leg of his upcoming Asia tour, announced event organiser Bohm Presents on Tuesday (Sep 15).
Fans can now catch the former Daily Show host on Nov 4, as well as the previously announced Nov 3 show, at The Star Theatre.
Noah's two shows are part of this year's Just For Laughs Singapore comedy festival, which will also see solo shows from the likes of American stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, Chinese-American comedian Jiaoying Summers and more.
Tickets for Trevor Noah's new show are currently up for sale on Sistic, with prices ranging from S$128 to S$268.
Noah is also set to perform extra shows in Hong Kong and Malaysia.
Trevor Noah gained worldwide popularity after taking over The Daily Show from Jon Stewart in 2015. During his tenure, Noah gave biting and hilarious commentary on multiple issues, including racism and COVID-19.
He has won multiple Emmy Awards, including outstanding talk series in 2023.