Comedian Trevor Noah adds second Singapore show in November

South African comedian Trevor Noah, 42, has added a second show to the Singapore leg of his upcoming Asia tour, announced event organiser Bohm Presents on Tuesday (Sep 15).

Fans can now catch the former Daily Show host on Nov 4, as well as the previously announced Nov 3 show, at The Star Theatre.

Noah's two shows are part of this year's Just For Laughs Singapore comedy festival, which will also see solo shows from the likes of American stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, Chinese-American comedian Jiaoying Summers and more.

Tickets for Trevor Noah's new show are currently up for sale on Sistic, with prices ranging from S$128 to S$268.

Noah is also set to perform extra shows in Hong Kong and Malaysia.