Watch Katy Perry, Singapore's Wheelsmith and more at True Colors Festival: The Concert 2022’s free livestream

Has it been ages since you’ve been to Japan or attended a large-scale concert overseas? There’s one event you might want to check out that ticks both boxes – without flying all the way there.

The True Colors Festival’s (TCF) culminating concert, which will be held at the Tokyo Garden Theatre on Nov 19 and 20 and will be available for livestreaming for free.

TCF The Concert 2022 is a multimedia extravaganza the likes of which hasn’t been seen in years, no thanks to the global pandemic. Featuring 97 musicians, singers and dancers from 12 countries, with music genres ranging from dance, rap, hip-hop, classical music, folk, rock, big band and pop, the two hour-long concert is celebrating diversity, inclusion, and the power of music to connect people everywhere.

One of the event’s highlights is Katy Perry, who’ll be making an appearance. The pop superstar known for her anthemic hits such as Rise, Roar and Firework will be accompanied by her own live band in performing a special set.