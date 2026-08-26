Our Times actress Tsai Yi-chen arrested in Japan for allegedly pouring oil on temple monument

Taiwanese actress Tsai Yi-chen, who appeared in the hit 2015 film Our Times, was arrested on Saturday (Aug 22) at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, for allegedly vandalising a temple monument during a previous trip to the country.

On Apr 6, Tsai, 39, had allegedly poured oil on a stone monument at Yakushiji Temple in Nara City, leaving dark marks on it. Yakushiji Temple is one of the eight component sites that make up the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to Japanese news outlets, Tsai admitted to the act, telling police that she prays by "pouring oil on things that move [her]". She allegedly also told authorities that she had previously carried out similar acts at other locations in Japan.