Veteran Taiwanese entertainer Tsao Hsi-ping dies suddenly at 66

Taiwanese singer and variety show personality Tsao Hsi-ping, a familiar face on 1980s Mandopop charts and television screens, has died suddenly at his home in Sanchong. He was 66.

According to reports from Taiwanese outlets including SETN and FTV News, Tsao was found unresponsive late on Dec 29, with his death described as unexpected. Multiple media organisations noted that emergency responders from the New Taipei City Fire Department’s Sanchong branch had been dispatched to his residence after receiving a distress call. The exact cause of death has not yet been announced.

Tsao – also known by his English name Denny Tsao – first made his mark in the early 1980s as a singer and was once hailed as the “Hideki Saijo of Taiwan,” a nod to his energetic stage persona. He later transitioned into television, becoming a regular presence on variety shows where his candid remarks, dramatic reactions and unmistakable flair made him instantly recognisable. One of his signature quirks was carrying a whistle during recordings, which he would blow loudly for comedic effect.

Over the years, Tsao built a reputation not only as an entertainer but also as a colourful personality whose humour and outspokenness endeared him to audiences.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the industry. Long-time friend and fellow entertainer Jacky Wu expressed shock at the news and remembered him fondly as a “forever idol.”

Tsao leaves behind a legacy spanning music, television and decades of memorable moments that helped shape an era of Taiwanese entertainment.