Hybe to debut new 7-member girl group Tuide, featuring Twice Jihyo's younger sister
Tuide is set to debut sometime this year under the new Hybe label, ABD.
South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe is set to debut its latest K-pop girl group, Tuide, sometime this year under its new label ABD, which stands for A Bold Dream.
Tuide will comprise seven members, whose names were revealed via the group's page on the fan platform Weverse.
They are: Seohee, Seoyeon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Seah and Yi Hani.
The faces of some members were previously shown in teaser videos for ABD in May this year. Also noteworthy is the fact that Seoyeon is the younger sister of Jihyo, the leader of the record-breaking girl group Twice.
Tuide's social media accounts were launched on Monday (Jul 20). However, in a unique rollout move, the group's Instagram page has since been made private.
Nonetheless, Tuide has announced that it will be staging a pre-debut experience, Playground, in Seoul on Aug 1 and 2. The event has been dubbed "an opportunity to experience the excitement of discovering Tuide before anyone else".
Two hundred and twenty-five participants per day will be selected, via a raffle, to attend the event. According to Tuide, attendees can look forward to "special commemorative gifts and engaging programmes".
Those interested can apply through Tuide's Weverse page. The application period will run from now till Jul 26, and the winners will be announced on Jul 28.
Once they debut, Tuide will be one of the many girl groups operating under the Hybe banner, including Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye.
Tuide will also be ABD's first group since its launch in May. ABD is led by No Ji-won, who previously served as the head of artiste planning at Pledis Entertainment – the agency behind K-pop boy group Seventeen.
According to Hybe, ABD will be "dedicated to girl group production" and aims to "pursue the intrinsic joy of music while exploring new possibilities and expanding the horizons of K-pop".