Hybe to debut new 7-member girl group Tuide, featuring Twice Jihyo's younger sister

South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe is set to debut its latest K-pop girl group, Tuide, sometime this year under its new label ABD, which stands for A Bold Dream.

Tuide will comprise seven members, whose names were revealed via the group's page on the fan platform Weverse.

They are: Seohee, Seoyeon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Seah and Yi Hani.

The faces of some members were previously shown in teaser videos for ABD in May this year. Also noteworthy is the fact that Seoyeon is the younger sister of Jihyo, the leader of the record-breaking girl group Twice.