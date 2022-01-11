Turning Red, Pixar’s first Asian-led animated movie, to premiere on Disney+ in March

Pixar’s latest animated film, Turning Red, marks the latest release from the studio that’s bypassing the cinemas and heading straight to your homes through streaming service Disney+ at no extra charge.

Disney announced on Tuesday (Jan 11) that the film, which is Pixar’s first full-length animated film with a primarily Asian main cast, and the first to be directed solely by a woman, will be released on Disney+ on Mar 11.

Turning Red, about a teenage girl named Mei Lee who turns into a red panda whenever she gets stressed or excited, features the voice talents of Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee and Sandra Oh as her overbearing mother Ming. Other stars include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from TV series Never Have I Ever, Ava Morse and Hyein Park.

It’s directed by Domee Shi, the director who gave us the short film, Bao, that ran before the film, Incredibles 2.

Shi won an Academy Award for Bao and with Turning Red, she also becomes the first Asian woman to direct a full-length Pixar film. She has also worked on other Pixar films such as Inside Out (2015), Incredibles 2 (2018) and Toy Story 4 (2019).

Disney announced that the film will be released in theatres in regions where Disney+ is not yet available, with premiere dates yet to be announced. Disney+ also premiered the Academy Award-winning Soul and the critically acclaimed Luca exclusively on the service.