Charmaine Sheh sets Best Actress record, Bosco Wong wins first Best Actor at TVB Anniversary Awards

The Queen Of News 2 emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping nine awards including Best Drama Series, Best Actor for Wong, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for Matthew Ho and Venus Wong respectively.

Wong had bagged his award for his portrayal of Koo Chiu-wah, a troublemaking provocateur in the show. He also received the trophy for Greater Bay Area’s Favourite TVB Actor for the very same role.

You can imagine just how over the moon the 45-year-old actor was when his longtime friends and mentors Michael Miu and Wayne Lai announced his name at the ceremony. By the time he reached the podium, his face was already streaked with tears.

"After winning the award for the Greater Bay Area, I thought I wouldn't get to come up on stage again. So my speech was all over the place," he gushed.

He even “forgot to thank" TVB chairman Thomas Hui for "investing so much time and money” in the series during a challenging period for the TV industry.

"I think I am a very lucky person," said Wong, while wiping his tears with a tissue handed to him by Lai.

"Ever since I debuted, I've met many great seniors."