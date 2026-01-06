Charmaine Sheh sets Best Actress record, Bosco Wong wins first Best Actor at TVB Anniversary Awards
Sheh clinched her fourth Best Actress award while Wong won his first ever at the event held on Jan 4.
The TVB Anniversary Awards proved to be a memorable moment for Hong Kong stars Charmaine Sheh and Bosco Wong for different reasons.
At this year’s edition of the annual event, held on Jan 4, Sheh was crowned Best Actress to break her own record and become the first actress to win the title four times.
Meanwhile, Wong finally won a Best Actor award, his very first after 26 years in showbiz.
Sheh won for her role in the second season of TVB hit drama The Queen Of News, where she played the cut-throat news anchor Man Wai Sum in the drama. She was a hot favourite to win the award, which she also snagged in 2023 for the same role. Sheh also previously won Best Actress in 2006 for Maidens' Vow, in 2014 for Line Walker.
She also took home the Greater Bay Area’s Most Favourite Lead Actress award.
Visibly emotional as she accepted the award, Charmaine, 50, tearfully said: “Tonight is the night I will remember most in my life... Thank you all. This award belongs to Man Jie, because I didn’t just play this character — I became this character. She led me to resonate with the audience. I want to say one thing to Man Jie: I like you, Man Wai Sum!”
The Queen Of News 2 emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping nine awards including Best Drama Series, Best Actor for Wong, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for Matthew Ho and Venus Wong respectively.
Wong had bagged his award for his portrayal of Koo Chiu-wah, a troublemaking provocateur in the show. He also received the trophy for Greater Bay Area’s Favourite TVB Actor for the very same role.
You can imagine just how over the moon the 45-year-old actor was when his longtime friends and mentors Michael Miu and Wayne Lai announced his name at the ceremony. By the time he reached the podium, his face was already streaked with tears.
"After winning the award for the Greater Bay Area, I thought I wouldn't get to come up on stage again. So my speech was all over the place," he gushed.
He even “forgot to thank" TVB chairman Thomas Hui for "investing so much time and money” in the series during a challenging period for the TV industry.
"I think I am a very lucky person," said Wong, while wiping his tears with a tissue handed to him by Lai.
"Ever since I debuted, I've met many great seniors."
He thanked these seniors, including Miu and Lai, for always doting on him even though he was a "very naughty" person.
"And also my other mother, who’s seated below the stage," he said as the camera panned to TVB assistant general manager Virginia Lok. “I’m so naughty, but you still love me like your own son.”
Then there was TVB executive director Catherina Tsang, whom Wong said had "scolded [him] for so many years". "Every word that you said was meant to make me a better person," he added.
Despite debuting in 1999, Wong only gained recognition in 2005 after starring in TVB comedy Wars Of In-Laws, which earned him the Most Improved Male Artiste trophy at the TVB Anniversary Awards that year.
He then snagged his first Best Supporting Actor award in 2008 for Moonlight Resonance II.
Prior to this, he had been nominated for Best Actor four times – first in 2012 for Witness Insecurity, followed by The Ultimate Addiction (2014), Two Steps from Heaven (2017), and The Impossible 3 (2021).
This story was originally published in 8Days here and here.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/