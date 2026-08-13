Twice's Chaeyoung to leave JYP Entertainment, is second member of K-pop group to do so
Chaeyoung announced her departure from JYP Entertainment on Thursday (Aug 13).
Twice member Chaeyoung announced her departure from her longtime label, JYP Entertainment, on Thursday (Aug 13), becoming the second member of the popular K-pop girl group to do so.
In a statement on her Instagram page, Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, said that she is "excited to step into a new chapter", adding that she is working on her project Lil Fantasy, which she dubbed "a world where I can explore and build my music".
"I want to deeply thank everyone at JYP and Team Twice for believing in and supporting me over the past 14 years," wrote the 27-year-old singer-rapper.
"And to my Twice members, who are always my strength and biggest supporters, thank you, and I love you beyond words."
Chaeyoung assured fans that "nothing changes" with the nonet.
"Everything I’ve received is thanks to my time as Twice, which will always be my roots."
As of writing, Chaeyoung's new agency has not been disclosed.
Chaeyoung's announcement comes days after her groupmate Jeongyeon announced that she has left JYP Entertainment to join South Korean agency Varo Entertainment.
The label also manages Jeongyeon's sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, as well as South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok – both of whom recently starred in the hit Disney+ series Perfect Crown.
With this, the status of the remaining seven Twice members' solo contracts – Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu – is left to be revealed.