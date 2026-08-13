Twice's Chaeyoung to leave JYP Entertainment, is second member of K-pop group to do so

Twice member Chaeyoung announced her departure from her longtime label, JYP Entertainment, on Thursday (Aug 13), becoming the second member of the popular K-pop girl group to do so.

In a statement on her Instagram page, Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, said that she is "excited to step into a new chapter", adding that she is working on her project Lil Fantasy, which she dubbed "a world where I can explore and build my music".

"I want to deeply thank everyone at JYP and Team Twice for believing in and supporting me over the past 14 years," wrote the 27-year-old singer-rapper.

"And to my Twice members, who are always my strength and biggest supporters, thank you, and I love you beyond words."

Chaeyoung assured fans that "nothing changes" with the nonet.

"Everything I’ve received is thanks to my time as Twice, which will always be my roots."

As of writing, Chaeyoung's new agency has not been disclosed.