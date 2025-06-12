Chaeyoung of K-pop group Twice set to debut as solo artiste

South Korean singer-rapper Chaeyoung is set to debut as a solo artiste, announced her agency JYP Entertainment on Tuesday (Jun 10). The 26-year-old member of K-pop girl group Twice will be the fourth member of the nonet to go solo, following Nayeon, Jihyo and Tzuyu.

JYP Entertainment's announcement on Tuesday came hours after South Korean media outlets claimed that Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, is gearing up for a solo album.