Chaeyoung of K-pop group Twice set to debut as solo artiste
In a statement to South Korean media outlets, JYP Entertainment, Chaeyoung's agency, said that the Twice member will be releasing an album soon.

Chaeyoung will be the fourth member of Twice to have a solo album, following Nayeon, Jihyo and Tzuyu. (Photo: Instagram/chaeyo.0)

Hazeeq Sukri
12 Jun 2025 09:47AM
South Korean singer-rapper Chaeyoung is set to debut as a solo artiste, announced her agency JYP Entertainment on Tuesday (Jun 10). The 26-year-old member of K-pop girl group Twice will be the fourth member of the nonet to go solo, following Nayeon, Jihyo and Tzuyu.

JYP Entertainment's announcement on Tuesday came hours after South Korean media outlets claimed that Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, is gearing up for a solo album.

In a statement to South Korean news outlet Dispatch, a spokesperson for JYP Entertainment said: "Chaeyoung will debut as a solo singer. She is currently preparing an album. The exact release date will be announced at a later time."

Murmurs of a potential solo album from Chaeyoung had been rampant in recent months, following behind-the-scenes images of her in a studio and interviews in which she alluded that her album would be released "someday".

Twice's last world tour, Ready To Be, saw Chaeyoung performing her self-written song titled My Guitar at all stops, including Singapore. It is believed that the track will be included in Chaeyoung's upcoming album.

Twice will release its fourth full-length Korean album, This Is For, on Jul 11. The album is set to have 14 tracks. In support of the album, Twice will embark on a world tour of the same name, starting at South Korea's Inspire Arena on Jul 19.

The Singapore leg of This Is For will see Twice performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on two nights, Oct 11 and 12. Ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

Source: CNA/hq

