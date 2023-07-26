Twice's Dahyun is newest global brand ambassador for Michael Kors

The rapper-songwriter previously attended two Michael Kors events in New York. The first was in 2022 for their Spring/Summer show. Dahyun's next appearance was at their New York Fashion Week show in February where she stunned fans with a figure-hugging black ensemble which led to her trending worldwide on social media.

In a statement on Michael Kors' Japan site, Kors said: "We are thrilled to be able to experience a new world of music and performance through Dahyun. She is energetic, vivacious and captivates fans around the world. From her incredible talent to her unique style, she perfectly represents our brand.”

Dahyun became a member of Twice in 2015 after being one of the winners in the reality competition Sixteen. Within the group, Dahyun is highly regarded for her humour and songwriting skills – having written the lyrics for 15 of Twice's songs. Before joining Sixteen, Dahyun achieved viral fame for her eagle dance which was then immortalised as an emote on the hit game Fortnite.

Twice is scheduled to perform for two nights in Singapore this September as part of their Ready To Be world tour.