Twice's Dahyun is newest global brand ambassador for Michael Kors
The 25-year-old idol previously attended the luxury brand's New York Fashion Week show in February 2023.
On Wednesday (Jul 26), Michael Kors announced that it had appointed Twice's Dahyun as its newest global brand ambassador. The 25-year-old idol now joins veteran actress Shu Qi as celebrities who have been bestowed that status by the brand.
In an Instagram post announcing the partnership, Dahyun can be seen modelling for Michael Kors' latest collection – holding a Signature Logo Heather bag which retails at S$419.
In her new role, Dahyun will appear as an ambassador in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2023 and Spring/Summer 2024 campaigns, with more collaborations and social appearances planned throughout the year.
The rapper-songwriter previously attended two Michael Kors events in New York. The first was in 2022 for their Spring/Summer show. Dahyun's next appearance was at their New York Fashion Week show in February where she stunned fans with a figure-hugging black ensemble which led to her trending worldwide on social media.
In a statement on Michael Kors' Japan site, Kors said: "We are thrilled to be able to experience a new world of music and performance through Dahyun. She is energetic, vivacious and captivates fans around the world. From her incredible talent to her unique style, she perfectly represents our brand.”
Dahyun became a member of Twice in 2015 after being one of the winners in the reality competition Sixteen. Within the group, Dahyun is highly regarded for her humour and songwriting skills – having written the lyrics for 15 of Twice's songs. Before joining Sixteen, Dahyun achieved viral fame for her eagle dance which was then immortalised as an emote on the hit game Fortnite.
Twice is scheduled to perform for two nights in Singapore this September as part of their Ready To Be world tour.