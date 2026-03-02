K-pop girl group Twice reflect on 10th year anniversary and working on KPop Demon Hunters

The only thing rarer than success in the global pop music industry is longevity. But K-pop girl group Twice makes resilience look easy.

Last year, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, celebrated their 10th anniversary with the release of Ten: The Story Goes On.

It's mostly composed of solo songs from its nine members, extending into genres far beyond the bubblegum pop they popularised: Fix A Drink by Jeongyeon is country, Chess by Dahyun samples Beethoven's Fur Elise and so on.

But that's not the only thing they're celebrating: Not so long ago, Sony Pictures Animation reached out to the group to participate in a new project they were working on: KPop Demon Hunters.