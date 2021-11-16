K-pop girl group TWICE basking in global popularity, plans US tour

TWICE, the nine-member K-pop group with more than 9 million Twitter followers, says they feel their growing popularity overseas.

"People didn't know as much about us as they do now," band member Jihyo told The Associated Press ahead of last week's release of the band's third full-length album Formula Of Love: O+T=3, adding that the growing popularity of K-pop around the world has allowed the band to release more English tracks.

The new album has 17 tracks with three all-English songs. On Monday (Nov 15), they announced a tour that will start in Seoul on Dec 24 and will bring them in February to five US cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

TWICE released their first full English-language single The Feels in October, which was their first song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.