Twice concert in Singapore: A night to remember for fans
As group member Dahyun put it during the show, the fans at the K-pop group's first show in Singapore in four years absolutely slayed.
Imagine counting down the minutes and holding up your camera-ready phone in a sea of craned necks, knowing the excruciating four-year wait for your idols will finally end soon.
Even a 20-minute delay did not dampen the spirits of the fans gathered to watch Twice perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Sep 2) – the first night of their two-night show.
And the wait was indeed worth it, as the crowd cheered and went wild at the sight of the group members' silhouettes during their grand entrance.
Twice last performed in Singapore in 2019, so it has indeed been a while since Singapore Once (as the group's fandom is known) were able to catch a glimpse of the girl group.
But both Once and Twice brought their A game to liven up the night; "you slay", as group member Dahyun put it, referring to the fans.
READY TO BE
This is the K-pop group’s fifth world tour since their debut. Titled ‘Ready to Be’, Twice explained that this concert is a representation of themselves as artistes and as unique individuals who have become more comfortable in their own skin.
Nearly eight years into their careers as idols, Twice are now ready to show everyone who they truly are.
And experience doesn’t lie – the nine members of the South Korean girl group are natural and charming on stage, both during their performances and their fan interactions.SOLO ACTS
Twice fed the fans lots of one-on-one time with impressive solo performances aplenty.
Jihyo and Nayeon showcased their solo songs Killin’ Me Good and POP! respectively, and their live vocals did not disappoint.
Jihyo was in her element, pulling off the concept amazingly, and Nayeon got the party started with her crowd-pleasing solo song, a catchy tune with an iconic dance move that had fans putting away their camera phones to dance along.
Jeongyeon's solo performance proved without a doubt that she is a vocal powerhouse, as she belted out Can’t Stop the Feeling, which made for a memorable sing-along session for the concert-goers.
Momo, Mina, Tzuyu and Sana had the audience gasping at their unexpectedly mature charms during their solo performances.
Momo’s pole dancing performance had everyone in awe at the artistry and her core strength.
Mina, Tzuyu and Sana, who arguably have more innocent images, also elicited oohs and ahhs (pun intended) from the crowd, as they covered English pop songs 7 Rings, Done For Me and New Rules, respectively, in sheer dress shirts and alluring falsettos.
But Twice’s talents don’t just stop at singing and dancing.
Dahyun wowed the crowd with a grand piano on stage, and true to character, the cheeky star played the intro to Let it Go, as chuckles emerged from the fans. She then smoothly transitioned into a cover of Try by Colbie Caillat.
She wasn't the only one who picked up an instrument that night; Chaeyoung strummed her guitar and presented an original song, titled My Guitar.
It appears Chaeyoung’s aesthetic is a tasteful balance between grunge and cute – the tattoos on her arm contrasting with the bridal veil and white mini dress.
FOR ONCE, BY ONCE
Twice had initially scheduled just one night in Singapore, but announced a second show due to popular demand, no doubt the result of a massive fanbase.
While it was indeed a concert by Twice, the fans deserve credit for making the night as exciting as it was.
Excited fans in the aisles busted out moves for the dance cam, and not surprisingly, many were already familiar with the Twice dance routines. Once are definitely not the kind to shy away from a bit of attention.
The fan interaction didn’t just end with dance cams. A roulette wheel was brought out onstage to pick the last two songs of the night.
Seeing as how Once wanted Like OOH-AHH despite the roulette’s final pick, Twice wasted no time in deciding to perform the crowd favourite. Shrieks and cheers broke out as the group partied hard along with their fans, splashing the front row with water and waving to fans seated on the second and third floors of the stadium.
A night for the fans and by the fans, Twice's ‘Ready to Be’ world tour in Singapore was a party like no other.