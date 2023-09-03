Twice concert in Singapore: A night to remember for fans

Imagine counting down the minutes and holding up your camera-ready phone in a sea of craned necks, knowing the excruciating four-year wait for your idols will finally end soon.

Even a 20-minute delay did not dampen the spirits of the fans gathered to watch Twice perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Sep 2) – the first night of their two-night show.

And the wait was indeed worth it, as the crowd cheered and went wild at the sight of the group members' silhouettes during their grand entrance.

Twice last performed in Singapore in 2019, so it has indeed been a while since Singapore Once (as the group's fandom is known) were able to catch a glimpse of the girl group.

But both Once and Twice brought their A game to liven up the night; "you slay", as group member Dahyun put it, referring to the fans.