Tickets for Twice’s Singapore concert will go on sale from Jun 7

Live Nation Singapore has revealed that, for Live Nation members, tickets will go on presale from 10am to 11.59pm on Jun 7. General sales will start from 10am on Jun 8.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at S$178, excluding booking fees.

VIP tickets, going at S$348, are available in both standing and seating variations – the latter being a good option if you don’t want to be exhausted from standing for hours on end. VIP ticketholders will have access to Twice’s soundcheck, get VIP-exclusive merchandise and priority to enter the standing pens.

Since their formation in 2015, Twice has gone on to release multiple chart-topping hits including Cheer Up, TT, Fancy and The Feels. Their ongoing Ready To Be world tour has set multiple records including being the first K-pop girl group to hold a Japan stadium tour and the first girl group ever to sell out Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.