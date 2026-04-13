Twice's Momo gets tooth extracted after severe pain while on tour, no time for ‘proper treatment’

Reports of health issues faced by Twice members continue, amidst concerns from fans regarding the K-pop girl group's touring schedule. On Saturday (Apr 11), Momo, 29, revealed on fan platform Bubble that she had undergone a tooth extraction following severe pain and that she didn't want to extract it but "had no choice".

In her text messages, the Japanese singer-dancer said that the left side of her page was still swollen. As such, she sought the understanding of fans if she appeared "really swollen", posting an emoji of a pig.

Momo, who is currently part of Twice's ongoing This Is For world tour, then explained her circumstances: "During the Chicago concert [on Apr 6 and 7], my tooth hurt so much. It hurt so badly that I couldn’t even sleep that night."

According to the Kitty singer, she visited a dentist in Chicago the following morning, who then revealed that the area where she had previously gotten a root canal had gotten worse.