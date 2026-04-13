Twice's Momo gets tooth extracted after severe pain while on tour, no time for ‘proper treatment’
On Saturday (Apr 11), Twice member Momo took to fan platform Bubble to share that she had recently undergone a tooth extraction and asked fans for their understanding if she appeared "really swollen".
Reports of health issues faced by Twice members continue, amidst concerns from fans regarding the K-pop girl group's touring schedule. On Saturday (Apr 11), Momo, 29, revealed on fan platform Bubble that she had undergone a tooth extraction following severe pain and that she didn't want to extract it but "had no choice".
In her text messages, the Japanese singer-dancer said that the left side of her page was still swollen. As such, she sought the understanding of fans if she appeared "really swollen", posting an emoji of a pig.
Momo, who is currently part of Twice's ongoing This Is For world tour, then explained her circumstances: "During the Chicago concert [on Apr 6 and 7], my tooth hurt so much. It hurt so badly that I couldn’t even sleep that night."
According to the Kitty singer, she visited a dentist in Chicago the following morning, who then revealed that the area where she had previously gotten a root canal had gotten worse.
"If I wanted proper treatment, I might have had to go back to Korea," wrote Momo. "But realistically, it would still be more than a week before I could go back and even if I did return to Korea, I wouldn’t have time to get the treatment."
Twice is currently in the midst of the US leg of its tour, which is set to end on Apr 18 in Texas.
The nine-member group, which also comprises Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, will then embark on a historic three-night concert at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Apr 25, 26 and 28, where they'll be the first international artiste to have a standalone show at the venue.
Momo added that the pain was so bad that even if she took painkillers, she didn’t think she would be able to keep performing.
"So I had no choice but to remove the tooth," she said.
According to Momo, her tooth wasn't originally "at the point where it absolutely had to be extracted". However, due to a lack of time and because she "still had to perform", Momo and her team decided to pull the tooth.
"I didn’t want to pull it, but I had no choice," wrote Momo, while posting an emoji of a crying face.
In response to queries from fans, Momo said that she would get a tooth implant, but can only do so after she comes back from the Europe leg of the This Is For world tour, which will end on Jun 4 in London.
Nonetheless, Momo appears to be healthy enough to continue performing, jokingly asking fans at Twice's recent Detroit concert to "look at her cutely", given her swollen face.
Some fans, however, have taken this incident as another sign that Twice's touring schedule is impacting the health of its members.
Just last week, member Chaeyoung revealed that she would be missing the rest of the US leg after twisting her back.
Dahyun, on the other hand, is still on an extended hiatus following an ankle fracture.
In fact, Momo isn't even the first Twice member who had to extract her tooth during the This Is For concert.
In March, Mina revealed that she had to urgently have her impacted wisdom teeth extracted as she was "already in pain", leading her to perform in Taipei while wearing a veil to conceal her swollen face.
As one fan on X puts it: "52 dates, nine members, four intermittently injured, three teeth extracted, how much more can they take?"