Twice member Sana to make acting debut, will star in new film alongside Rurouni Kenshin actor Takeru Satoh

According to Osen, Sana will appear alongside Japanese superstar Takeru Satoh, 37, in Nyangi – which will reportedly be a Korean-Japanese production.

Satoh is best known to worldwide audiences for his lead roles, like Ryotaro Nogami in 2007's Kamen Rider Den-O and Himura Kenshin in the live-action film adaptations of the Rurouni Kenshin series.

He is also set to appear in Stephen Chow's upcoming comedy, Kung Fu Soccer.

Sana and Satoh previously worked together on a promotional video for her Twice sub-unit Misamo’s then-upcoming album.