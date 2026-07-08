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Twice member Sana to make acting debut, will star in new film alongside Rurouni Kenshin actor Takeru Satoh
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Entertainment

Twice member Sana to make acting debut, will star in new film alongside Rurouni Kenshin actor Takeru Satoh

The news was confirmed by Sana's agency, JYP Entertainment, on Wednesday (Jul 8).

Twice member Sana to make acting debut, will star in new film alongside Rurouni Kenshin actor Takeru Satoh

Twice member Sana is set to make her acting debut. (Photo: Instagram/m.by__sana)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
08 Jul 2026 02:17PM (Updated: 08 Jul 2026 02:23PM)
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After more than 10 years of dazzling fans worldwide as a K-pop idol, Twice member Sana, 29, is set to make her mark as a lead actress.

South Korean outlet Osen reported on Wednesday (Jul 8) that the Japan-born singer, whose full name is Sana Minatozaki, will star in the upcoming film Nyangi – its title being an affectionate nickname for a cat.

Sana of K-pop girl group Twice at a closed-door event celebrating the third anniversary of jeweller Graff's flagship boutique in Ginza, Japan. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

According to Osen, Sana will appear alongside Japanese superstar Takeru Satoh, 37, in Nyangi – which will reportedly be a Korean-Japanese production.

Satoh is best known to worldwide audiences for his lead roles, like Ryotaro Nogami in 2007's Kamen Rider Den-O and Himura Kenshin in the live-action film adaptations of the Rurouni Kenshin series.

He is also set to appear in Stephen Chow's upcoming comedy, Kung Fu Soccer.

Sana and Satoh previously worked together on a promotional video for her Twice sub-unit Misamo’s then-upcoming album.

Takeru Satoh in Misamo's mini-movie. (Photo: YouTube/Twice Japan)

In its report, Osen said that filming for Nyangi is scheduled to begin in Japan in the second half of this year, with the entire crew consisting of Korean staff.

Sana's agency, JYP Entertainment, has since confirmed the news, telling South Korean publication Xports News: "Sana will star as the lead in the film Nyangi."

With this, Sana joins her Twice bandmates Dahyun and Jeongyeon as members who have ventured into film acting.

In 2025, Dahyun starred in two films: a remake of the hit Taiwanese movie, You Are The Apple Of My Eye, and the sports film, Run To You.

Jeongyeon is set to appear as a military nurse officer in the Korean film, The Recruit: The Movie.

The nine members of Twice performing at their This Is For concert in South Korea's Inspire Arena on Jul 20, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

Twice is set to conclude their record-breaking This Is For world tour with a three-night concert at South Korea's KSPO Dome from Jul 10 to 12.

Source: CNA/hq

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