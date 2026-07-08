Twice member Sana to make acting debut, will star in new film alongside Rurouni Kenshin actor Takeru Satoh
The news was confirmed by Sana's agency, JYP Entertainment, on Wednesday (Jul 8).
After more than 10 years of dazzling fans worldwide as a K-pop idol, Twice member Sana, 29, is set to make her mark as a lead actress.
South Korean outlet Osen reported on Wednesday (Jul 8) that the Japan-born singer, whose full name is Sana Minatozaki, will star in the upcoming film Nyangi – its title being an affectionate nickname for a cat.
According to Osen, Sana will appear alongside Japanese superstar Takeru Satoh, 37, in Nyangi – which will reportedly be a Korean-Japanese production.
Satoh is best known to worldwide audiences for his lead roles, like Ryotaro Nogami in 2007's Kamen Rider Den-O and Himura Kenshin in the live-action film adaptations of the Rurouni Kenshin series.
He is also set to appear in Stephen Chow's upcoming comedy, Kung Fu Soccer.
Sana and Satoh previously worked together on a promotional video for her Twice sub-unit Misamo’s then-upcoming album.
In its report, Osen said that filming for Nyangi is scheduled to begin in Japan in the second half of this year, with the entire crew consisting of Korean staff.
Sana's agency, JYP Entertainment, has since confirmed the news, telling South Korean publication Xports News: "Sana will star as the lead in the film Nyangi."
With this, Sana joins her Twice bandmates Dahyun and Jeongyeon as members who have ventured into film acting.
In 2025, Dahyun starred in two films: a remake of the hit Taiwanese movie, You Are The Apple Of My Eye, and the sports film, Run To You.
Jeongyeon is set to appear as a military nurse officer in the Korean film, The Recruit: The Movie.
Twice is set to conclude their record-breaking This Is For world tour with a three-night concert at South Korea's KSPO Dome from Jul 10 to 12.