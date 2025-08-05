Logo
Tickets for Twice's Singapore concert to go on sale from Aug 14, prices start at S$188
The highly popular K-pop girl group will stage two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12 as part of its This Is For world tour.

Members of K-pop girl group Twice promoting their new song This Is For. (Photo: Instagram/twicetagram)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
05 Aug 2025 11:33AM
This is for all the Onces in Singapore. Organisers for Twice's upcoming Singapore concert have finally revealed ticketing details for the popular K-pop girl group's two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12.

Fans who want to catch Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu talk that talk should mark down Aug 14 and 15 on their calendars.

Live Nation members can get first dibs on tickets with a presale session happening on Aug 14 from 2pm to 11.59pm.

General sales will then commence at 2pm on Aug 15.

Tickets for the concert will cost between S$188 and S$378. VIP ticketholders will get access to a soundcheck session, a VIP lanyard and laminate, as well as an exclusive postcard set.

The nine members of Twice performing at its This Is For concert in South Korea's Inspire Arena on Jul 20, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

Just like the group's South Korea concert, Twice's upcoming Singapore shows will feature a 360-degree stage, giving fans a good view of all nine members regardless of their seats.

October will also see Twice releasing a documentary movie celebrating the group's 10th anniversary, titled Twice: One In A Million. The documentary is set to air in cinemas worldwide and more information about its Singapore release date will be announced at a later time.

Source: CNA/hq

