Tickets for Twice's Singapore concert to go on sale from Aug 14, prices start at S$188

This is for all the Onces in Singapore. Organisers for Twice's upcoming Singapore concert have finally revealed ticketing details for the popular K-pop girl group's two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12.

Fans who want to catch Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu talk that talk should mark down Aug 14 and 15 on their calendars.