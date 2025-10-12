Twice This Is For Singapore concert: K-pop icons stage one of the best live shows this year
The return of Twice to Singapore on Saturday (Oct 11) saw the K-pop girl group wowing fans with an exhilarating set and an impressive 360-degree stage.
Let’s address the elephant in the room: Yes, I attended Twice’s This Is For concert in South Korea back in July. And no, that doesn’t make me biased in writing this review. If anything, it reinforces my credibility because I’ve literally watched Twice more than twice.
That said, let’s get one thing straight. In all honesty, I preferred Twice’s concert in South Korea to their show in Singapore.
And yet, despite the removal of the sub-unit songs and the iconic encore wheel, Twice’s This Is For concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium stands as one of the most electrifying live shows this country has seen this year.
For two and a half hours, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu delivered a performance that was nothing short of transcendent.
Whether it was Nayeon and Jihyo belting out the vocally demanding Mars with unshakeable ease, Dahyun delighting the crowd with her cheeky attempt at Singlish, Momo and Mina drawing screams with their razor-sharp dance moves or Sana and Tzuyu charming fans with effortless fan service, all nine members showcased their individual strengths throughout the show.
This carried through to their solo stages – a major highlight of the night. Unlike the previous Ready To Be tour, each member performed an original track of a different genre, underlining their growth as artistes.
Jeongyeon’s country-inspired Fix A Drink was perhaps the biggest sonic departure from Twice’s usual sound, yet she owned it with the swagger of a Cowboy Carter-era Beyonce.
Meanwhile, Chaeyoung’s Shoot (Firecracker) – a playful disco-pop earworm from her solo album – spotlighted her whimsical side and cemented her individuality.
Of course, no Twice concert is complete without mentioning their signature synergy and precision. On Saturday night, that unity was on full display. All nine members moved as one seamless unit, especially during technically demanding numbers like Fancy, I Can’t Stop Me and Set Me Free.
These performances alone would challenge most groups, but Twice took it a step further with a full 360-degree stage design.
For fans, the setup meant that every seat offered a great view of the group, no matter where they were seated. Having watched This Is For in various sections, I can attest that each vantage point gives a new perspective and it’s almost like watching a different show each time.
For Twice, however, the circular stage is a demanding feat. It requires relearning years' worth of choreography and yet, they executed every move with near-flawless precision, transitioning between songs as if gliding through air.
Visually, the concert was a spectacle. LED screens wrapped around the stage, creating a fully immersive environment that elevated the entire production. The performance of One Spark was particularly breathtaking – the surrounding screens erupted in a kaleidoscope of fireworks, bathing the venue in light and love.
All in all, Twice’s This Is For concert in Singapore wasn’t just another tour stop – it was a declaration that the group has no intention of slowing down, even as they enter their 10th year.
With unmatched artistry, discipline and an enduring bond with their fans, the nine members continue to stand at the very pinnacle of K-pop performance. By the end of the night, one thing was clear: Twice isn’t stepping down from their throne as one of the greatest K-pop girl groups of all time anytime soon.