Twice This Is For Singapore concert: K-pop icons stage one of the best live shows this year

For two and a half hours, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu delivered a performance that was nothing short of transcendent.

Whether it was Nayeon and Jihyo belting out the vocally demanding Mars with unshakeable ease, Dahyun delighting the crowd with her cheeky attempt at Singlish, Momo and Mina drawing screams with their razor-sharp dance moves or Sana and Tzuyu charming fans with effortless fan service, all nine members showcased their individual strengths throughout the show.

This carried through to their solo stages – a major highlight of the night. Unlike the previous Ready To Be tour, each member performed an original track of a different genre, underlining their growth as artistes.

Jeongyeon’s country-inspired Fix A Drink was perhaps the biggest sonic departure from Twice’s usual sound, yet she owned it with the swagger of a Cowboy Carter-era Beyonce.

Meanwhile, Chaeyoung’s Shoot (Firecracker) – a playful disco-pop earworm from her solo album – spotlighted her whimsical side and cemented her individuality.

Of course, no Twice concert is complete without mentioning their signature synergy and precision. On Saturday night, that unity was on full display. All nine members moved as one seamless unit, especially during technically demanding numbers like Fancy, I Can’t Stop Me and Set Me Free.

