'Scary but exciting': Twice’s Tzuyu opens up about solo career, unexpected collaboration and what’s next

As many fans will know, the words “Twice” and “rest” rarely go together. And Tzuyu, the youngest member of the K-pop juggernaut, is taking that a step further.

Following the end of Twice’s record-breaking This Is For world tour, the Taiwanese singer is now hard at work expanding her solo career, taking on a diverse range of projects.

These include a hosting gig at this year’s Asia Artist Awards and, perhaps more unexpectedly, a collaboration involving the Atlassian Williams F1 team and the award-winning anime, Dan Da Dan.