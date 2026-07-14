Twice's Tzuyu reportedly leaving longtime agency JYP Entertainment

Tzuyu of K-pop girl group Twice is leaving her longtime agency JYP Entertainment, according to a report by South Korean outlet News1 on Tuesday (Jul 14).

The outlet added that the 27-year-old Taiwanese singer, whose real name is Chou Tzu-yu, will remain a member of Twice, which also comprises Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung.

In a statement to South Korean media outlets, a representative from JYP Entertainment said: "Twice is currently in the period of discussing contract renewals. We will provide an update once the matter has been finalised."

Twice debuted in 2015 with the song Like Ooh Ahh and is set to celebrate their 11th anniversary this October.

The group recently concluded their record-breaking This Is For world tour with a three-night concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome.

Tzuyu recently made news after she covered Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's song, First Day, at a festival in Taiwan.