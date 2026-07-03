Twice's Tzuyu covers Stefanie Sun song First Day at Taiwan festival
Twice member Tzuyu performed at the Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival in Taiwan on Friday (Jul 3), with one of the songs in her setlist being a cover of First Day by Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun.
K-pop star Tzuyu, of girl group Twice, performed a solo set at the Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival in Taiwan on Friday (Jul 3) evening, and a song by one of Singapore's biggest music icons, Stefanie Sun, made its way to Tzuyu's setlist.
Friday’s event saw the 27-year-old perform two tracks from her 2024 solo album, Aboutzu, a solo rendition of Twice’s iconic hit What Is Love?, a dance performance, and, finally, a cover of Stefanie Sun’s First Day.
Fans first came to know about the cover after clips of Tzuyu rehearsing for the festival were uploaded on Thursday night.
Released in 2005, First Day is a pop-rock number composed by Sun and Taiwanese bands FIR and Mayday, with Mayday vocalist Ashin also serving as the song's lyricist.
Tzuyu's rendition of First Day retained the song's preppy atmosphere, with fans praising how her vocals matched the song's emotions.
Tzuyu's set at the Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival marked her return to the city, about eight months after Twice's historic show there. The two-night concert at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in November last year marked the very first time that the nine-member group, which also comprises Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung, performed in Taiwan.
In the lead-up to the concert, fans had flocked to the famous Longshan Temple to pray for concert tickets. Kaohsiung itself set up numerous activations and experiences to welcome Twice, including lighting up landmarks in blue, the official colour of Tzuyu, as well as playing special announcements on its metro system.
Twice is set to conclude their record-breaking This Is For world tour with a three-night concert at South Korea's KSPO Dome from Jul 10 to 12.