Twice's Tzuyu covers Stefanie Sun song First Day at Taiwan festival

K-pop star Tzuyu, of girl group Twice, performed a solo set at the Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival in Taiwan on Friday (Jul 3) evening, and a song by one of Singapore's biggest music icons, Stefanie Sun, made its way to Tzuyu's setlist.

Friday’s event saw the 27-year-old perform two tracks from her 2024 solo album, Aboutzu, a solo rendition of Twice’s iconic hit What Is Love?, a dance performance, and, finally, a cover of Stefanie Sun’s First Day.

Fans first came to know about the cover after clips of Tzuyu rehearsing for the festival were uploaded on Thursday night.