Twice's Tzuyu set to cover Stefanie Sun song First Day at upcoming show
Recently circulated clips showed Twice member Tzuyu rehearsing for her set at the upcoming Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival in Taiwan, with one of those clips showing Tzuyu covering the song First Day by Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun.
K-pop star Tzuyu, of girl group Twice, will be performing a solo set at the upcoming Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival in Taiwan on Friday (Jul 3) evening, and it seems that a song by one of Singapore's biggest music icons, Stefanie Sun, has made its way to Tzuyu's setlist.
On Thursday, clips of Tzuyu rehearsing for the festival were posted online, showing the 27-year-old belting out tracks from her 2024 solo album Aboutzu.
One of the clips that caught the attention of netizens was of the Taiwanese star singing a cover of the song First Day by Stefanie Sun.
Released in 2005, First Day is a pop-rock number composed by Sun and Taiwanese bands FIR and Mayday, with Mayday vocalist Ashin also serving as the song's lyricist.
Tzuyu's rendition of First Day appears to retain the song's preppy atmosphere, with fans praising how her vocals match the song's emotions.
Tzuyu's set at the Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival marks her return to the city, about eight months after Twice's historic show there. The two-night concert at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in November last year marked the very first time that the nine-member group, which also comprises Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung, performed in Taiwan.
In the lead-up to the concert, fans had flocked to the famous Longshan Temple to pray for concert tickets. Kaohsiung itself set up numerous activations and experiences to welcome Twice, including lighting up landmarks in blue, the official colour of Tzuyu, as well as playing special announcements on its metro system.
Twice is set to conclude their record-breaking This Is For world tour with a three-night concert at South Korea's KSPO Dome from Jul 10 to 12.