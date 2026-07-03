Twice's Tzuyu set to cover Stefanie Sun song First Day at upcoming show

K-pop star Tzuyu, of girl group Twice, will be performing a solo set at the upcoming Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival in Taiwan on Friday (Jul 3) evening, and it seems that a song by one of Singapore's biggest music icons, Stefanie Sun, has made its way to Tzuyu's setlist.

On Thursday, clips of Tzuyu rehearsing for the festival were posted online, showing the 27-year-old belting out tracks from her 2024 solo album Aboutzu.

One of the clips that caught the attention of netizens was of the Taiwanese star singing a cover of the song First Day by Stefanie Sun.