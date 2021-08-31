Mediacorp collaborates with production partners on new anthology series

Mediacorp and Screenworks Asia have just revealed plans for their new Chinese-language anthology series, Twisted Strings.

The seven-part series boasts an award-winning cast and crew comprising industry veterans, including renowned Taiwanese arthouse filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien, known for his work on films The Assassin (2015) and The Puppetmaster (1993).

Hou will serve as an executive producer on the show. With him will be Golden Horse-nominated director, Huang Xi, writing and directing the series.

On screen, Twisted Strings marks critically-acclaimed actor Lee Kang-sheng’s debut in a drama series. Having starred in films for the past 30 years, Lee has won accolades from the Golden Horse Awards, Asia Pacific Film Festival and the Taipei Film Awards.

Although plot details are still being kept under wraps, the drama guarantees a promising script – with Lee saying he was “intrigued by the script’s unique humour” and that his role was like “nothing he had ever portrayed before”.

As an anthology series, the drama will span across various genres and weave together different stories over each episode.

The show marks the third original project by Taiwan’s major streaming platform CATCHPLAY, just nine months after its production arm, Screenworks Asia, was established. Alongside Screenworks Asia, the series will be jointly produced by Singapore’s Mediacorp and Taiwanese production company Bossdom.

"We are honoured to be exploring this new genre with a dream crew led by director Hou Hsiao-hsien and through international production and distribution partnerships with WarnerMedia, Mediacorp and Bossdom,” said Daphne Yang, CEO of the CATCHPLAY Group.

Mediacorp's chief content officer, Virginia Lim, said: "We are delighted to have collaborated with Screenworks Asia and other partners on Twisted Strings and leveraged each other's talents and creative strengths to produce this gripping anthology series for audiences across the region. The involvement of many accomplished award-winning industry veterans is also a huge highlight of this collaboration, and we can’t wait to share the final outcome of our partnership with viewers."

Currently in post-production, the series will premiere on HBO in early 2022 and as a CATCHPLAY Original on the CATCHPLAY+ streaming service in Taiwan and Indonesia, following which, viewers can catch Twisted Strings on meWATCH.