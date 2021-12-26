Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19

Two more members of the K-pop group BTS on Saturday (Dec 26) tested positive for COVID-19 following their return to South Korea from the band's first pandemic-era concerts in the United States, their management company Big Hit Music said.

Rapper RM, 27, and vocalist Jin, 29, were diagnosed with COVID-19 a day after Suga, a songwriter and rapper for the seven-member group, tested positive.

All three had completed second doses of a coronavirus vaccine in August, the company said.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.