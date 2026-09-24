Meet TWS, the rising K-pop boy group whose debut song became a streaming sensation in South Korea
Ahead of TWS’ first-ever concert in Singapore on Oct 10, the sextet spoke with CNA Lifestyle about their hopes for their maiden show here.
In January 2024, K-pop boy group TWS (pronounced “two us”) made their debut under the label Pledis Entertainment with the extended play Sparkling Blue. By the end of 2024, the album’s single, Plot Twist, became the most-streamed song on South Korea’s Melon chart for the year – a remarkable feat for a rookie group.
Two years on, TWS – which comprises members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin – continues to make waves in South Korea, consistently releasing crowd-pleasing hits such as Overdrive and You, You.
TWS, whose name is an abbreviation for Twenty Four Seven With Us, have since carved a niche for themselves with their self-coined boyhood pop genre in which the group delves into everyday life and challenges through bright and sentimental music.
After making their mark in South Korea, TWS is following in the footsteps of labelmates Seventeen and other senior groups under South Korean entertainment giant Hybe as they set their sights on the global stage.
The group’s ongoing 24/7: For: You tour marks the first time they’re performing in Singapore and Thailand. Ahead of TWS’ maiden show at Arena @ Expo on Oct 10, CNA Lifestyle spoke with the group about their success and the advice they’ve received from their seniors.
What do you think sets TWS apart from other groups?
Shinyu: I think TWS’ real strength lies in how we honestly capture the emotions and moments of where we are right now, expressing them as “boyhood pop” within our youthful evolution. I believe our biggest charm is that we try to naturally share every step of our growth, rather than presenting a neatly finished story.
Jihoon: I think what sets TWS’ music apart most is how we tailor our sound to tell our honest stories in their truest form. Because our music is a direct reflection of who we are and where we stand today, I feel it’s really special that a single song can share not just TWS’ story, but also the natural energy we carry.
What was it like watching Plot Twist grow from a song you had recorded into such a major hit?
Kyungmin: Honestly, it still feels a bit surreal. Receiving so much love for a debut track is never easy, so I feel immensely proud and overwhelmed with a level of happiness that almost feels like more than we deserve. Even casual listeners who are discovering TWS for the first time often know Plot Twist, which constantly reminds me of just how far that song has reached and how much love it’s received.
You’ve now been K-pop idols for more than two years. What's something you didn’t anticipate before making your debut?
Jihoon: I feel like I’m learning so much about what it truly means to grow as an artiste and what connecting with the audience truly means. I’ve come to realise that it’s not just about doing a good job with what’s right in front of us, but about creating moments across various areas that genuinely move and inspire people. That’s something I want to keep learning and studying.
Hanjin: Since debuting, I’ve realised that the journey of becoming an artiste is ultimately a continuous process of discovering who I am and learning along the way. Things don’t always go as planned on stage or at work, but I’ve learned to use those moments as fuel to do better next time. I want to keep learning and growing through every experience so I can become an even better artiste.
What’s the most memorable advice you’ve received from any of your labelmate seniors, Seventeen?
Youngjae: What stayed with me most was being told not to be afraid of making mistakes on stage, but to just go out there and show everything I want to express. Hearing words of encouragement that I was doing well was also such a reassuring source of strength for me.
TWS have become closely associated with your boyhood pop identity. As you grow older, do you see yourselves evolving or experimenting with a different identity?
Dohoon: I want to build on our distinct identity so that the moment people hear a track, they instantly go, "This is definitely a TWS song." Ultimately, I want to make music that brings comfort and relatable warmth to as many people as possible through our songs.
Kyungmin: I think it’s such a great starting point that people naturally think of TWS when they hear “boyhood pop”. Building on that foundation, we want to broaden our spectrum by weaving various musical colours into the genre moving forward.
Are there any concepts or genres that you’re eager to explore?
Dohoon: I really want to experiment with the “rage” genre. It’s a style I’ve been personally drawn to lately, and a direction I’d definitely love for us to try as TWS.
It will be TWS’ first concert in Singapore. What are you most looking forward to about performing here?
Youngjae: I’m thrilled to finally connect with 42s [TWS’ fandom] in Singapore. As our very first stage in the city, we want to deliver a memorable stage that serves as both a meaningful milestone and a strong starting point for us.
Jihoon: Performing in a new destination for the first time is so exciting! I think I’m mostly curious and eager to see how the local crowd in Singapore will experience our set and connect with our music.
Many of your fellow Hybe seniors like BTS and Le Sserafim have performed in Singapore. What has made you look forward to performing in the country?
Shinyu: Since this is our first concert in Singapore, I’m really looking forward to experiencing the energy of the audience firsthand and seeing how everyone enjoys the show with us.
Kyungmin: First of all, it's such an honor to perform as TWS in a city we’ve never visited before. Just the thought of experiencing the passion and enthusiasm of the local audience in person gets me so excited.
Since this is your first concert in Singapore, have you made any special preparations to make the show memorable for your Singaporean fans?
Youngjae: I’m determined to pour my absolute best into making our first performance in Singapore seamless. By bringing out the diverse layers of TWS through our music so far, my goal is to gift everyone an incredible day – making sure that every step they took to come see us feels deeply rewarding.
Hanjin: Holding our very first concert in Singapore feels especially meaningful for us as well. We’ve prepared fresh song arrangements and unit stages, and with the members directly contributing to songwriting and choreography, I think we’ll be able to showcase a whole new dimension of TWS. I hope this first meeting becomes a cherished memory for both us and everyone who joins us.
What do you hope fans will take away from the concert?
Shinyu: I hope everyone can fully lose themselves in the show and carry the warmth of these moments long after returning home. My wish is that the happiness we shared stays with you as a gentle source of comfort and strength in your daily life.
Dohoon: I hope this concert gives everyone a great boost of positive energy to draw from in their day-to-day lives. If looking back on our time together brings a light smile to your face on a busy day, that’s truly all we could ask for.