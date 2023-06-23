Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

K-pop group TXT collaborating with the Jonas Brothers on new single
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

K-pop group TXT collaborating with the Jonas Brothers on new single

Titled Do It Like That, the song is set for release on Jul 7.
 

K-pop group TXT collaborating with the Jonas Brothers on new single

(Photo: Twitter/@TXT_members)

Hazeeq Sukri
23 Jun 2023 11:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Following days of cryptic posts and social media interactions, K-pop group TXT and American boy band Jonas Brothers announced on Wednesday (Jun 21) that they will be collaborating on a single called Do It Like That.
The song (which is produced by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder) and its accompanying music video are set to be released on Jul 7. Following the announcement, the two bands have started appearing on each other’s social media pages.
Minutes after the collaboration was officially announced, the Jonas Brothers posted a video parodying a scene from Ben Stiller’s 2001 comedy Zoolander. In the video, the trio is seen bumping into members of TXT, before mouthing iconic lines from the movie.

On Jun 22, the two groups jointly uploaded a video, giving fans a sneak peek of what Do It Like That sounds like. In the video, TXT and the Jonas Brothers can be seen hanging out in a studio as a snippet of the song plays in the background – with hints of synth-pop and disco.

Since debuting in 2019, TXT has gone on to become one of the most prominent boy groups in the industry. The group has earned multiple accolades including Rookie of the Year at the 2019 Melon Music Awards. Tickets to their recent concert in Singapore sold out within minutes of going live.
 

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Music K-pop

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement