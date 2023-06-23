K-pop group TXT collaborating with the Jonas Brothers on new single

On Jun 22, the two groups jointly uploaded a video, giving fans a sneak peek of what Do It Like That sounds like. In the video, TXT and the Jonas Brothers can be seen hanging out in a studio as a snippet of the song plays in the background – with hints of synth-pop and disco.

Since debuting in 2019, TXT has gone on to become one of the most prominent boy groups in the industry. The group has earned multiple accolades including Rookie of the Year at the 2019 Melon Music Awards. Tickets to their recent concert in Singapore sold out within minutes of going live.

