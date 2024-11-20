TXT's Soobin taking a hiatus from activities for health reasons
The South Korean singer wrote a letter to fans saying he needed to "reorganise" himself.
K-pop star Choi Soo-bin, also known as Soobin, of boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be taking a hiatus from work due to his health, stopping all activities temporarily.
His management company Bighit Music announced on Tuesday (Nov 19) that due to the singer being unwell and landing in the hospital recently, his doctors thought it best that he take a break.
In a statement, the company said: "Soobin recently exhibited signs of being unwell and visited the hospital for medical attention. The medical staff have advised that he would need sufficient time to rest and recover."
They continued: "We have prioritised Soobin’s recovery and have had discussions regarding future activities with all members. Soobin himself is determined to continue with his activities. However, we felt that it would be better for him to focus on improving his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff."
The company also shared that as a result, "Soobin will be absent from the 2024 MAMA Awards, Japan offline fan events, ACT : PROMISE Encore in Japan, Shanghai fan signing event and other end-of-year ceremonies and activities".
They added that "Soobin plans to take necessary rest and maintain his daily life to return to fans in his healthiest self again. The company will do our very best to support Soobin for him to recover and meet fans in good health".
On the same day, Soobin himself shared a handwritten letter to fans, known as MOA, on social media.
He apologised for the sudden news and thanked fans for their support.
"After my debut, thanks to the TXT members and MOA, I’ve been growing little by little every year. As countless happy moments built up, I think I was reborn as a slightly cooler person," he wrote.
"There were moments when I felt strongly that I wasn’t in the best physical condition, but thanks to the other members and MOA, I was able to push through."
He added that "after giving it deep thought, I thought that in order to be with all of you for a long time, I needed time to reorganise myself".
He said: "Although my heart feels heavy because I worry that this news might sadden MOA, who always give me only love and joy, I will recover quickly so that you don’t have to wait long, and I will return in good health!"