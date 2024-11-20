TXT's Soobin taking a hiatus from activities for health reasons

K-pop star Choi Soo-bin, also known as Soobin, of boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be taking a hiatus from work due to his health, stopping all activities temporarily.

His management company Bighit Music announced on Tuesday (Nov 19) that due to the singer being unwell and landing in the hospital recently, his doctors thought it best that he take a break.

In a statement, the company said: "Soobin recently exhibited signs of being unwell and visited the hospital for medical attention. The medical staff have advised that he would need sufficient time to rest and recover."

They continued: "We have prioritised Soobin’s recovery and have had discussions regarding future activities with all members. Soobin himself is determined to continue with his activities. However, we felt that it would be better for him to focus on improving his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff."

The company also shared that as a result, "Soobin will be absent from the 2024 MAMA Awards, Japan offline fan events, ACT : PROMISE Encore in Japan, Shanghai fan signing event and other end-of-year ceremonies and activities".

They added that "Soobin plans to take necessary rest and maintain his daily life to return to fans in his healthiest self again. The company will do our very best to support Soobin for him to recover and meet fans in good health".