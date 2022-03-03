‘I’m stuck in a tree’: Tyler Ten’s transformation into firefighter for new TV drama draws cheeky comments

After actor Tyler Ten recently posted a clip on TikTok of himself in character as a firefighter, comments began flooding in from fans who obviously liked what they saw.

“Feels good to be in uniform again”, he captioned his video, and in his pinned comment, he wrote that he’s going to be “acting as a firefighter in a drama called In Safe Hands as Jayden Chee”.

“Sir my house is on fire,” wrote one appreciative fan, while another commented that Ten was the reason for the fire, though.

There were also lots of comments about people being stuck in trees and needing help to get down.

“I’m stuck in a tree,” wrote one commenter, while another entertained the idea of “going to climb a tree and seek for your help”.

One cheeky fan joined in the fun by saying “me and my bf not in serious relationship”.

If all that heat from the comments section is any indication, Ten will certainly be a popular character in the upcoming Mediacorp drama series, which focuses on a group of firefighters and paramedics in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Ten, who is 25, plays an emergency medical technician, described in the press release as “good looking, fit, talented, but a man of few words”.

The series also stars Romeo Tan, Denise Camillia Tan, Fang Rong, Nick Teo, Desmond Ng, Jarrell Huang, Zane Lim, Chen Tianwen, Hong Huifang, Priscelia Chan, Juin Teh and Ye Jiayun.

In Safe Hands premieres on Mar 7 at 7.30pm on Ch 8 and on meWATCH.