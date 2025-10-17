Mediacorp partners with Taiwan's Chelsea Entertainment to expand Richie Koh and Tyler Ten’s regional careers

Mediacorp on Thursday (Oct 16) announced a partnership with Taiwanese talent management agency Chelsea Entertainment Ltd to further expand the regional careers of Mediacorp actors Richie Koh, 32, and Tyler Ten, 29.

The collaboration aims to open up more film, television and commercial opportunities for both stars across Asia.

Chelsea Entertainment is one of Taiwan’s leading management agencies, representing acclaimed names such as Golden Horse Award winner Liu Kuan Ting and actress-host Annie Chen.

Koh is best known for his breakout role as Zheng Tiancai in the 2022 Mediacorp drama Your World In Mine, which earned him the Star Awards Best Actor trophy.



More recently, he made headlines for receiving a Golden Horse Awards nomination for Best Leading Actor for his performance in the film A Good Child, solidifying his status as one of Singapore’s most promising acting talents.

Meanwhile, Ten has been rising rapidly through the ranks of local showbiz. The 29-year-old bagged both Best Rising Star and Most Popular Rising Star at the 2025 Star Awards, and is widely recognised for his role as Bai Ah Li in Emerald Hill, which was also broadcast on Taiwan’s CTS channel.

His comedic performance in the Taiwan-Singapore co-production Love On A Shoestring further boosted his visibility beyond Singapore.

Speaking about his new management deal, Koh shared: “We had great conversations when I first met with the representatives from Chelsea Entertainment, and I’m delighted to be signing with such an experienced management company.”

He added that he looks forward to working on projects that “reflect life and move hearts”, not just in Singapore, but across the region.

Ten echoed similar sentiments, saying: “It’s an honour to be part of the Chelsea Entertainment family, home to outstanding artistes like Liu Kuan Ting and Annie Chen, whose works have greatly inspired me. I’ll continue to improve myself and hope that through hard work, I can become a memorable actor.”

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/