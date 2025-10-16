Fans of Tyler Ten and Tasha Low surprise actors with snack bar that costs S$1,000 on set of upcoming series
The two stars were filming for upcoming Mediacorp drama Lost And Found when they received a sweet surprise on set from their fans.
Emerald Hill might have wrapped earlier this year, but Tyler Ten and Tasha Low are reuniting in an upcoming drama, and their fan clubs are celebrating this by... feeding their idols.
Ten and Low are currently filming for upcoming Mediacorp drama Lost And Found, when they received a sweet surprise – literally – on set recently.
The fan clubs of both actors teamed up to surprise them and the production crew with a croffles live station at the filming site as a gesture of their support for the duo.
According to Ten's manager, each fan club forked out about S$500 (US$386) to hire and send the croffles (hybrid of a croissant and a waffle) bar set-up to the filming site.
However, only a few fans were allowed to head down as the cast was still filming.
The pastries and drinks were picked based on the star’s favourite flavours, including Nutella and chocolate chip which are Ten's faves.
Low and Ten play teachers in Lost And Found who start off as enemies, but eventually develop feelings for each other.
“The fans have known for a while about his new drama with Tasha and they probably wanted to do something special since filming was ending soon,” said Ten's manager.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/