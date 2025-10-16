Fans of Tyler Ten and Tasha Low surprise actors with snack bar that costs S$1,000 on set of upcoming series

Emerald Hill might have wrapped earlier this year, but Tyler Ten and Tasha Low are reuniting in an upcoming drama, and their fan clubs are celebrating this by... feeding their idols.

Ten and Low are currently filming for upcoming Mediacorp drama Lost And Found, when they received a sweet surprise – literally – on set recently.

The fan clubs of both actors teamed up to surprise them and the production crew with a croffles live station at the filming site as a gesture of their support for the duo.

According to Ten's manager, each fan club forked out about S$500 (US$386) to hire and send the croffles (hybrid of a croissant and a waffle) bar set-up to the filming site.

However, only a few fans were allowed to head down as the cast was still filming.