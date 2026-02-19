U2's new music honours Renee Good and draws inspiration from world events

U2 is returning with its first collection of new songs in nearly a decade, opening with a tribute to Renee Good, the Minnesota mum fatally shot by a federal agent during this winter's massive immigration crackdown.

The Irish rock band released the six-song EP U2 - Days Of Ash on Wednesday (Feb 18). Its first track, American Obituary, is dedicated to Good, who died Jan 7 in Minneapolis during an encounter with a Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. The song is a call for peace and a dedication to Good's life.

“Renee didn’t just believe in kindness; she lived it, fully and fiercely,” said Becca Good, her partner, in a statement released with the project. “She believed every person deserved the same compassion, care and dignity regardless of who they were.”

The band released the EP on Ash Wednesday, describing it as an immediate response to current events and inspired by the people “fighting on the front lines of freedom”.