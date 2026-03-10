Ultimate 2026 Singapore concert guide: BTS, EXO, Rainie Yang, Laufey, My Chemical Romance and more
The year already started with Tomorrow X Together, Ateez, Seventeen, OneRepublic, One Ok Rock. There's plenty more to come, from K-pop to Mandopop to Guns N' Roses.
Singapore has been a hotspot for concerts and special shows for years now. And 2026's stellar line-up does not disappoint. In fact, the year already started out with mega concerts from Tomorrow X Together, Ateez, Seventeen, OneRepublic, One Ok Rock and more.
But the year is far from done. With so much more to look forward to this year, here's your ultimate list of every major concert worth catching in Singapore.
MARCH
Mar 11 and 12: Avantgardey
Japanese dance sensation Avantgardey is taking the stage at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of their Asia tour. You’ll get a first-hand experience of their clinical precision which they’ve shared with us that they’ve practised for up to 10 hours a day.
With their identical pinafores, signature bobs and deadpan humour, the group is endlessly entertaining to watch. Available tickets start from S$128.
When: Mar 11 and 12
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Mar 14: 10CM
The acoustic-folk indie artiste 10CM will be in town as part of his Asia tour. Expect a set that's sure to be a heartfelt experience for all fans with his honey-like voice taking the spotlight. Available tickets start from S$198.
When: Mar 14
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Mar 20: CNBLUE
Formed in 2009, Korean rock powerhouse CNBLUE – comprising Jung Yong-hwa, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin – promises high-quality live performances with powerful vocals with some of their most beloved songs Love, Intuition, and Can’t Stop. Available tickets start from S$168.
When: Mar 20
Where: The Star Theatre
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Mar 21 and 22: Richie Jen
Reconnect with the voice of a generation as famed Mandopop icon Richie Jen takes to the stage. Rising to fame in the 90s, the Taiwanese singer will bring some of his most beloved hits to the stage, including Too Softhearted, The Sad Pacific, and many more. Available tickets start from S$168.
When: Mar 21 and 22
Where: Resorts World Ballroom
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Mar 24: Junny
Korean-Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Junny is making a stop in Singapore as part of his Asian tour. The artist will share his music up close and personal. Junny has also contributed to hits for major K-pop acts, including NCT 127, NCT Dream, Shinee and IU. Available tickets start from S$108.
When: Mar 24
Where: *SCAPE Ground Theatre
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Mar 28: Kim Jae-joong
Formerly a member of K-pop legends TVXQ and today a K-pop icon in his own right, Kim Jae-joong is bringing his Galaxy 1986 Asia Tour here. This celestial-themed concert is inspired by the first spark that ignited Kim's journey in 1986 as it promises heartfelt performances, intimate interactions and storytelling. Available tickets start from S$188.
When: Mar 28
Where: Arena @ Expo
Get tickets on Sistic.
APRIL
Apr 2: Woodz
With his song Drowning taking over the internet and Korean charts during his military enlistment, Woodz makes his long-awaited return with his first full-length album and brings his powerful vocals to Singapore for the first time ever. Available tickets start from S$208.
When: Apr 2
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Apr 4: Apink
Formed in 2011, this K-pop group comes together to celebrate 15 years of music. Apink will bring a setlist that will span their entire discography, including their greatest hits like Mr. Chu, NoNoNo and I’m So Sick. Available tickets start from S$198.
When: Apr 4
Where: Arena @ Expo
Get tickets on Sistic.
Apr 11: Rainie Yang
Taiwanese pop star Rainie Yang is finally making her long-awaited return to Singapore. After her 2024 show was unexpectedly cancelled, she will come back for her The Elephant We See world tour, bringing a blend of fan favourites and classics from her 25-year-long career along with recent releases. Available tickets start from S$198.
When: Apr 11
Where: The Star Theatre
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Apr 11 and 12: Eric Chou
Mandopop icon Eric Chou returns as part of his Odyssey Stars world tour. Known for chart-topping ballads, Chou will perform his greatest hits alongside new arrangements created exclusively for this tour. Limited tickets remain for both days, with available tickets starting from S$238.
When: Apr 11 and 12
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Apr 12: EXO's Chen
One of the most widely acclaimed voices of K-pop is bringing his Arcadia tour here. EXO’s main vocalist Chen is known for lending his voice to popular K-drama soundtracks, including Everytime from Descendants Of The Sun. Ticketing details have not been announced as of the time of writing.
When: Apr 12
Where: Capitol Theatre
Apr 18: Day6
Day6 stops in Singapore as part of their 10th anniversary tour for a night of celebration, combining their signature emotional rock sound with high-energy live performances. Limited tickets remain, with available tickets starting from S$268.
When: Apr 18
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
MAY
May 3: Treasure
Treasure is making a loud and proud promise in their Pulse On tour to deliver their most immersive and powerful performances to date. Get ready to witness their greatest hits, including Darari, Jikjin and Yellow in an array of high-octane performances. Available tickets start from S$178.
When: May 3
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
May 9: Mediacorp Cloud 9
Mediacorp Cloud 9 music festival is back for another year, once again bringing together international and local acts. The festival line-up includes K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, known for their viral song Cupid, in their debut performance in Singapore, Taiwanese-American musician Ozi, Singaporean singer-songwriter WhyLucas, Singaporean DJ Kiara and more. Available tickets start from S$28.
When: May 9
Where: Arena @ Expo
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
May 9: Ive
One of the biggest names in K-pop girl groups right now, Ive, is making their way to Singapore in their second world tour. The group is known for their mega hits including Love Dive, After Like and I Am. As a testament to their raging popularity, tickets are no longer available. Nonetheless, tickets are sometimes made available closer to the date, so keep checking and refreshing just in case.
When: May 9
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
More information on Ticketmaster.
May 19: Laufey
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Laufey is taking the stage at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The show will blend jazz, classical, and modern pop influences as she brings some of her greatest tracks to the stage including From The Start and Falling Behind.
The presales have begun, with the general sale beginning Thursday (Mar 12).
When: May 19
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
May 23: GEM
GEM needs no introduction, but here it is anyway: She is the first female singer to headline concerts at all five major stadiums in China and she ranks second globally among female singers in tour revenue. The Hong Kong singer-songwriter is bringing the upgraded I Am Gloria 2.0. show to Singapore.
Ticket sales will be fierce, starting with the Maybank Presale on Mar 17 before the general sale begins on Mar 18. Tickets start from S$168.
When: May 23
Where: National Stadium
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
JULY
Jul 14: The Neighbourhood
The alternative rock-band that shaped playlists in 2013 with their massive hit Sweater Weather makes a stop in their long-awaited debut performance in Singapore. Tickets for the show are already sold out, but there is a waitlist, so there’s a chance you might get lucky.
When: Jul 14
Where: The Star Theatre
Join the waitlist on Sistic.
Jul 21: Mitski
Rolling Stone called her "the most alluring and enigmatic musician in indie rock". What will you say when you watch Mitski take the stage? Her mega hit My Love Mine All Mine was a global sensation, and is four-times platinum. Available tickets start from S$108.
When: Jul 21
Where: The Star Theatre
Get tickets on Sistic.
Jul 26: EXO
Gracing the already star-studded concert line-up in Singapore is another K-pop icon, EXO. Their return to the Singapore stage comes after almost seven years, as part of their EXO Planet 6 – EXhOrizon tour with their album released in January, Reverxe, making EXO an octuple million seller. Ticketing details are not out as of the time of writing.
When: Jul 26
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
NOVEMBER
Nov 10 to 11: My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance is finally bringing its anthems – including Welcome to the Black Parade and Famous Last Words – to Singapore in their highly-anticipated first performance since 2007, even before their hiatus between 2013 and 2019. Limited tickets remain from S$268.
When: Nov 10 to 11
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Get tickets on Sistic.
Nov 25: Guns N’ Roses
Rock legends Guns N’ Roses are bringing November Rain to us, known for their electric live performances and massive hits like Sweet Child O' Mine and Welcome To The Jungle. Pre-sales begin on Mar 16 with the general sale starting from Mar 20. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the time of writing.
When: Nov 25
Where: National Stadium
Get tickets on Ticketmaster.
DECEMBER
Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22: BTS
Closing the year with a bang is one of the crown jewels of this stellar concert line-up – K-pop superstars BTS. All we know is that they’ll be here for four days, with little information known about the venue and ticket prices as of yet. Nonetheless, ticketing will be a battle of the fastest. But the wait between now and December is filled with sweet happenings from the group, so stay tuned to BTS’ very exciting year.
When: Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22